Marisa and Scott discuss Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy's quixotic quest of the House speakership. Then, Dana Williamson, Governor Gavin Newsom's new chief of staff discusses her return to the "horseshoe," what to expect from Newsom's inauguration, the special legislative session on gas prices and how a potential budget shortfall could affect the governor's agenda.
Political Breakdown
Dana Williamson Previews Newsom's Second Term
28:47
Gov. Gavin Newsome answers questions for the press following a debate against Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle at KQED in San Francisco on Oct. 23, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)
