CA Storm Packs A Punch With Heavy Rains and 70-80 MPH Winds

California Storm Packs A Punch Overnight

California continues to be lashed by what’s called a “bomb cyclone” storm this morning, with forecasters warning about rain rates of up to one inch…per hour…in some places and winds of 70 and 80 miles per hour.

Infant Killed In Storm When Tree Falls On House In Occidental

One of two deaths reported in Wednesdays historic storm includes an infant from Sonoma County. Fire officials say the child died when a large tree fell on his family's home in Occidental. Police in Fairfield say a second death involved a woman who's car careened out of control and struck a light post.

San Francisco Mayor Pleads With Residents To Dial 3-1-1 Instead Of 9-1-1 For Storm Related "Non-Life Threatening" Incidents