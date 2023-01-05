KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

CA Storm Packs A Punch With Heavy Rains and 70-80 MPH Winds

KQED News Staff
A red car lies abandoned under a flooded underpass with another car submerged behind it.
Two cars are stuck in a flooded underpass at 34th and Webster Streets in Oakland on Jan. 4, 2023. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

California Storm Packs A Punch Overnight

California continues to be lashed by what’s called a “bomb cyclone” storm  this morning, with forecasters warning about rain rates of up to one inch…per hour…in some places and winds of 70 and 80 miles per hour.

Infant Killed In Storm When Tree Falls On House In Occidental

One of two deaths reported in Wednesdays historic storm includes  an infant from Sonoma County.  Fire officials say the child died when a large tree fell on his family's home in Occidental.  Police in Fairfield say a second death involved a woman who's car careened out of control and struck a light post.  

San Francisco Mayor Pleads With Residents To Dial 3-1-1 Instead Of 9-1-1 For Storm Related "Non-Life Threatening" Incidents

At a press conference on Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed warned her city’s residents about the dangerous conditions and she’s asking people to avoid tying up emergency lines with non-emergency calls.

Heavy Rains Disturb Ancient Burial Sites Around Wilton Rancheria In South Sacramento

Tribal leaders at the Rancheria are concerned that continued flooding from the Consumnes River could be disturbing sacred burial grounds nearby.  CapRadio’s Sarah Mizes-Tan has the story.

Storms Are Creating Additional Misery For The Homeless

Before heavy rains started failing in San Francisco, The California Report co-host Madi Bolanos spoke to some unhoused individuals to see how they were preparing to cope with the rain.