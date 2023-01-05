The Black Family Who Won the Return of Bruce's Beach Will Sell It Back to LA County

Nearly 100 years ago, a local government in Southern California took Bruce's Beach away from its Black owners because of the color of their skin. The owners' descendants won a long effort to regain the land — and now they intend to sell it to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million.
The return of Bruce's Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce last summer was hailed as a step toward righting the wrongs inflicted by systemic racism. County officials say the pending sale will go some way toward restoring the wealth that was stripped from the Bruce family in 1924.
Bruce's Beach will open a new chapter
"This fight has always been about what is best for the family, and they feel what is best for them is selling this property back to the County for nearly $20 million," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn, as the plan was revealed on Tuesday.
The sale, Hahn said, will help the Bruce family in "finally rebuilding the generational wealth they were denied for nearly a century."