The Black Family Who Won the Return of Bruce's Beach Will Sell It Back to LA County

In 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill clearing the way for the beach to be transferred back to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce.

"I want to apologize to the Bruce family for the injustice that was done to them," Newsom said at the time, according to NBC Los Angeles. "We haven't always had a proud past."

The process that returned the beach to the Bruces included a plan for LA County to lease the land for $413,000 annually. It also included an option to buy the land for as much as $20 million.

It's not clear what happens next to the beach property. Under a previous California law, the county had been barred from transferring the land and was able to use the beach area for recreation purposes only. But the law that cleared the path for the Bruce family to regain control of the property does not have the same provisions.

The Black resort's success riled white neighbors

As calls for the return of Bruce's Beach grew in recent years, examinations of Jim Crow-era records showed that the use of eminent domain to seize the beachfront property and shut down the resort was motivated by the color of Willa and Charles Bruce's skin.

Called the Bruce Beach Front when it opened in the summer of 1912, the resort's success was driven by Willa Bruce, whose husband worked as a chef on a train line running between California and Utah.

"Wherever we have tried to buy land for a beach resort we have been refused, but I own this land and I am going to keep it," Willa Bruce was quoted saying at the time, according to a 2021 report from a task force assembled by the city of Manhattan Beach.

But nearby white landowners feared an "invasion" by Black people because of the Bruce's business, according to records cited by the task force, which says the neighbors also "resented the resort's growing popularity and prosperity."