Another Storm To Drench California On Wednesday

Another Powerful Storm Arrives In California

Get ready. Another powerful rain and wind storm is set to pummel parts of California on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service said parts of Northern California and the Bay Area should expect widespread flooding.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

San Francisco Business Owners Prep For Storm

In San Francisco, small business owners are still dealing with damages from the last big storm. Now, they have to prepare for more rain and wind.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, The California Report

New Report Shows Wide Disparities In Traffic Stops

A state report out Tuesday reveals major racial disparities in policing in California in 2021. According to the data, black drivers and pedestrians were searched and subjected to use of force at more than twice the rate of white drivers and pedestrians, despite police stopping more white individuals.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED