Storm Leaves California Drenched, With Another On The Way

California Prepares For Potential Of Another Brutal Storm System

Much of California is still trying to clean up from stormy weather that has hit much of the state over the past week. But forecasters said the worst could be on the way, as an atmospheric river forms off the coast.

2023 Brings New Laws To California

A new year is bringing a bumper crop of new state laws, which are now officially on the books. They cover everything from abortion to housing and gun rights.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report