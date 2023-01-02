New Moms Face "Snapback"  Pressure After Childbirth

Post Birth Snapback Causes Health Issues For Many New Moms

After having a baby, mothers are often barraged with pressure to return to their pre-pregnancy lives and bodies. And that can take a toll on both mental and physical health during one of the most vulnerable periods of their lives.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Immigrant Details "Hell" Of ICE Detention

For many people, the New Year means setting resolutions and goals for 2023. But for one immigrant, who’s now living in the Bay Area, it means rehabbing his life, following a long stint in prison.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report