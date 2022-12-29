Million Year Old Ecosystem Dying Off In San Bernardino Mountains

Trying To Save The Pebble Plains Ecosystem

On the tops of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California lies plants that exist nowhere else in the world. The Pebble Plains ecosystem is more than a million years old. It’s an old expert at adapting to a changing climate, and yet, it’s dying out faster than ever before.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Annual Holiday Event Returns To San Jose's Japantown Neighborhood

During the holidays, many people spend time with their loved one, but also enjoy food that is celebrated in their cultures. Think tamales for Latin American families, or the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Japanese American families often celebrate the New Year in their own way – with mochi.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report