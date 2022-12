Another Important Year In Space Exploration

This has been a big year for space exploration. There was the deployment of a powerful new space space telescope. It's peering billions of years back through time and bringing us stunning images of our universe when it was in its infancy. And a rocket was launched to the moon in preparation for humankind's return to the lunar surface.

Guests: Danielle Venton, KQED and Benjamin Burress, Astronomer at the Chabot Space and Science Center