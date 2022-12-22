Recovery Efforts Underway In Humboldt County Following Tuesday's Earthquake

Damage Assessments Continue In Areas Impacted By 6.4 Magnitude Quake

Residents are assessing the damage after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on California's North Coast. Fire departments in Humboldt County have already been out surveying homes and businesses to find out the extent of the damage.

Reporter: Roman Battaglia, Jefferson Public Radio

Hanukkah Celebrations Often Include Food

Thursday is the fifth night of Hanukkah. All over the world, for many centuries, Jewish people have marked the holiday by eating foods fried in oil. In a city as diverse as Los Angeles, Hanukkah is celebrated with fried foods from Europe, Asia and Africa.

Reporter: Robin Estrin, KCRW