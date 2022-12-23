Congresswoman Jackie Speier joins Scott and Marisa to talk about the end of her final session in the House, her work combatting sexual violence in the military, how personal trauma has shaped her political career, the promise to her husband that led to her retirement and the foundation she is launching in San Mateo County.
Political Breakdown
Retiring Jackie Speier Vows 'I Am Not Losing My Voice'
28:45
Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, joins Political Breakdown on December 9, 2022. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
