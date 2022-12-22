'It Just Keeps Snowballing': California Teachers Struggle to Help Students Recover From Pandemic Learning Loss

Across California, teachers like Grago are struggling to get their students back on track after they missed large chunks of reading instruction in third grade — a pivotal year for literacy, when students transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” Reading at grade level by third grade ensures they can understand their science and history textbooks in later grades.

The stakes are high for getting students caught up. Studies show that students who can’t read at grade level by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school (PDF) as well as earn smaller salaries and have lower standards of living as adults (PDF).

“When students missed the most crucial year for learning to read, the system was never set up to help support them,” said Shervaughnna Anderson-Byrd, director of UCLA’s California Reading and Literature Project. “They came back to a system that assumed they had received instruction.”

State standardized test data released in recent months show Grago isn’t the only teacher trying to help students recover fundamental reading skills. California’s Smarter Balanced tests are given to almost all students in grades three through eight and grade 11 every year. They measure whether students have mastered state standards for math and English language arts. Students take the assessments every spring, with scores released the following school year, usually in the fall.

The test was canceled in spring 2020 and optional in 2021. The spring 2022 test results provided the first comprehensive look at how much students fell behind since the start of the pandemic.

Both math and English language arts scores dropped, but no other subject controls how well students learn other subjects than foundational reading. Among all grade levels, state data show that third graders saw the steepest declines in English language arts: Comparing 2019 to 2022, the share of third graders meeting or exceeding standards dropped from 49% to 42%.

Among California school districts that tested more than 100 third graders, the students in South Whittier — which includes Lake Marie Elementary — saw the biggest drop. In 2019, 36% of third graders in the district met or exceeded English language arts standards. In 2022, that number plummeted by more than half, to under 18%.

Remote learning and pandemic disruptions had disparate impacts for English learners and students from lower-income families, who are more likely to be Black and Latino. At South Whittier, about a third of students are English learners and nearly 90% qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

Closing the achievement gap for Black and Latino students and students from lower-income families has long been the goal of policymakers in California. Under the state’s education funding formula, public schools serving more lower-income families, English learners and foster children get more money from the state. But students in those groups were more likely to fall behind (PDF) during remote learning due to a lack of internet access, language barriers and mental health challenges.

In the early months of the pandemic, teachers taught lessons to faces on computer screens, but some students turned their cameras off. While some students managed to keep up, some had to work out of cars in Starbucks parking lots for a reliable Wi-Fi signal. And others just disappeared from this virtual version of school, forced to take care of siblings or work to help pay rent.

Statewide, the achievement gap between Latino students and white students on the Smarter Balanced tests grew slightly. Latino students in third grade saw a slightly steeper drop in test scores than third graders overall: They went from 38% in 2019 to 31% of students meeting or exceeding standards in spring 2022. Black third graders saw less of a decline, but they have the smallest percentage of students who met or exceeded English language arts standards, at 27% in spring 2022.

“This becomes about social justice and race,” Anderson-Byrd said. “Our Black and brown children are suffering the most with low reading scores. Especially our Black children.”

Two years ago, Grago’s students were in third grade and should have mastered phonics and started reading for comprehension. But that school year, Lake Marie Elementary School had moved to full-time remote learning, a period of tumultuous and disrupted instruction for students statewide.

Grago had the same students last year when they were in fourth grade. She said her students have gotten closer to reading at grade level since last year, but about a quarter of them still struggle with phonics.

“We did very little phonics instruction last year, but I should’ve done more,” Grago said. “Now they definitely need it.”

Snowballing learning loss

Even though many students are far below grade level in reading ability, California’s education system requires teachers to meet specific instruction standards for each grade. Because the state assesses districts on these standards through the Smarter Balanced tests, teachers feel unable to spend more time teaching students the material they may have missed in past years.

“Our system is not designed for the individual child,” Anderson-Byrd said. “Our system is designed for the system.”

The South Whittier School District requires fifth grade teachers to grade students on 54 standards across all subjects. In English language arts, students should be able to compare two characters from a story, synthesize information from multiple sources and identify the main ideas of a written work. Grago said these requirements leave little time for catch-up.