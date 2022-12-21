Two Dead, Thousands Still Without Power Following Tuesday's Earthquake In Humboldt County

Earthquake Devastates Humboldt County Communities

Two people are dead as a result of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Humboldt County. At least a dozen were injured.

Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio

Rio Dell Community Trying To Pick Up From Earthquake

Most of the damage from Tuesday’s quake happened in the small Humboldt County town of Rio Dell. Much of the town is still without power or water.

Reporter: Sukey Lewis, KQED

Northern Coast Could Se Boon From Wind Lease Auction

This month's first-of-its-kind offshore wind lease auction along California’s coast generated a healthy $750 million in combined sales. The state is charging ahead with plans for floating wind turbines miles off its coastline, preparing for a novel source of clean energy, enough power for 1.5 million homes.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED