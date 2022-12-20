KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Sacramento Takes A New Approach To Helping The City's Unhoused Community

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Homeless Services in Sacramento
Sacramento city homeless outreach workers Jawid Sharifi, Hailey Weaslee and Earl Sapno walk through North Sacramento on Oct. 24, 2022. Teams like theirs, but bolstered with county mental health workers, are part of a new city-county agreement (Photo Credit: Andrew Nixon/CapRadio).

Sacramento's Bringing Services To Homeless Encampments

Across California and the nation, governments are looking at new ways to address the crisis of growing unhoused communities.  In Sacramento, the city and county have agreed to take a new approach -- bringing shelter and health care services directly to homeless encampments. 
Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio 

Biden Administration Tackles Homelessness, But Questions Remain About Who Will Pay For Programs

The Biden Administration has announced a big goal of reducing homelessness 25% nationwide by 2025. Housing advocates in California are lauding the plan, but they’re wondering who’s going to pay for it. 
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED 

Sponsored