Sacramento Takes A New Approach To Helping The City's Unhoused Community

Sacramento's Bringing Services To Homeless Encampments

Across California and the nation, governments are looking at new ways to address the crisis of growing unhoused communities. In Sacramento, the city and county have agreed to take a new approach -- bringing shelter and health care services directly to homeless encampments.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio

Biden Administration Tackles Homelessness, But Questions Remain About Who Will Pay For Programs

The Biden Administration has announced a big goal of reducing homelessness 25% nationwide by 2025. Housing advocates in California are lauding the plan, but they’re wondering who’s going to pay for it.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED