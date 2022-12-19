KQED is a proud member of
Historically Black Neighborhood Devastated In Mill Fire Struggles To Rebuild

KQED News Staff
Mill Fire in Weed
 (Photo by Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Community In Weed Still Struggling With Remnants Of Devastating Fire

Survivors of September's Mill Fire, which devastated parts of Siskiyou County, are continuing to put the pieces of their lives back together. Now, residents’ access to state and federal assistance will determine whether the historically Black neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Weed will be able to stay together.
Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio

End Of  Immigration Policy Could Lead To Influx Of Migrants Crossing Border Into San Diego 

The Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 is scheduled to end this week. Title 42 allowed border patrol agents to turn away migrants at the border. And they don't get a chance to pursue an asylum case in immigration court.
Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS

