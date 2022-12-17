Mayor Libby Schaaf | Fusion Ignition

Mayor Libby Schaaf

After eight years at the head of Oakland's city government, Mayor Libby Schaaf's tenure is coming to an end. With over two decades of experience in East Bay politics, what has she learned about Oakland? Schaaf joins us in the studio for some town business.

Fusion Ignition

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that the Lawrence Livermore National Lab had achieved nuclear fusion ignition. We take a look at the scientific breakthrough that could someday revolutionize energy systems around the globe. Is it the key to solving climate change? We discuss the initial findings with San Jose Mercury News science and research reporter Lisa Krieger.