California Just Approved a Sweeping Climate Change Plan. Here Are 6 Ways That Could Affect You

“This is an extraordinary exercise and document, and it’s the most comprehensive, detailed plan for getting to net zero anywhere in the world,” said Air Resources Board Member Daniel Sperling, who also is director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UC Davis.

To meet the plan’s targets, state officials project that California over the next 20 years will need about 30 times more electric vehicles, six times more household electric appliances to replace gas appliances and four times more wind and solar generation capacity.

Achieving the targets would cost $18 billion in 2035 and $27 billion in 2045, the air board estimates.

“If we do it right, we will save thousands of lives, reduce economic inequality, and begin to repair the harm that low-income communities and Californians of color disproportionately suffer for the sake of oil companies’ profits,” said Dave Weiskopf, senior policy advisor with NextGen Policy, a progressive advocacy group. “If we do it wrong, we risk perpetuating those injustices for generations to come.”

The oil industry, however, says the plan is too ambitious in eliminating fossil fuels from California. “Under [Gov. Gavin] Newsom’s plan, California would become solely dependent on foreign oil,” said Rock Zierman, CEO of the California Independent Petroleum Association, an industry trade group.

Before the vote, 99 members of the public spoke at today’s eight-hour meeting. Most opposed the plan’s reliance on technologies to capture carbon emissions from oil refineries and other fossil fuel plants, which allows them to keep polluting lower-income communities rather than shutting them down more quickly.

The air board held three hearings and multiple workshops over the past six months to obtain public comments before voting today. The plan, which is updated every five years, was first unveiled in May and has gone through one major revision that strengthened several strategies, including offshore wind development, climate-friendly housing construction, cleaner aviation fuels, reducing miles traveled and fast-tracking carbon-removal projects.

Some board members today expressed lingering concerns over carbon capture, but said the emphasis should now be placed on how to deploy those projects so they do the least harm to lower-income communities near the industries.

“The true test is really going to be in the rulemaking … and the devil is really going to be in the details,” said air board member Davina Hurt, who represents San Mateo County cities on the Bay Area’s air district board.

The measures outlined in the plan could transform Californians’ everyday lives. Here are six key ways that people could be affected in the years ahead — if the plan’s rules and other measures are enacted:

1. Californians will be driving electric cars

About 7.5 million electric cars are expected on the state roads by 2030. Currently, only 2.3% of the state’s 29 million cars are zero emission, or about 837,000, though electric car sales this year have grown, increasing to 17% of all new cars sold in the state.

California’s plan places a heavy emphasis on replacing gasoline and diesel vehicles — the state’s biggest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases, smog and fine particles. The transportation sector accounts for about 40% of California’s greenhouse gas emissions.

In August, the Newsom administration’s air board already set a groundbreaking regulation that will ban sales of all new gas-powered cars by 2035. Car manufacturers will have to gradually electrify their fleets of new vehicles, beginning with 35% of 2026 models, then increasing to 68% in 2030 and 100% for 2035 models.