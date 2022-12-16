California Cuts Subsidies For Rooftop Solar

CPUC Unanimously Approves Reducing Subsidies For Rooftop Solar Installations

State utility regulators have approved a controversial proposal that will change how future owners of rooftop solar systems will be compensated for the excess power they produce that’s fed into the grid.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

CalFire Finally Releases New Hazard Maps

After years of promising to do so, CalFire has released new, updated hazard maps to help Californians determine if they live in places that face increased wildfire risk. The interactive map was more than a decade in the making and comes after groups voiced criticism of CalFire, calling the department’s maps antiquated and “inexcusable.”

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio

Bay Area Community Battles Threats From Rising Sea Level

Sea level rise poses a threat to California’s coastline. But we don’t often think about how rising water could push contaminants into neighborhoods, especially places near former military or industrial sites. Around half of those sites in California are located in the Bay Area.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED