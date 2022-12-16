KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola Makes History

28:15
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) speaks to supporters at a watch party on November 08, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola made history when she won election to the House this year, becoming the state's first Alaska Native representative. Peltola talks to Marisa and Scott about her childhood and Yup’ik heritage, the dynamics of Alaska politics, her relationship with Sarah Palin and the future of rural Democrats.

Sponsored