Solar Projects In California's Deserts Draw Concerns From Environmentalists

Federal Desert Lands Have Growing Role In Building Out Solar Energy

California’s desert lands have long been used for everything from mining to military training to rest and relaxation. Think Palm Springs. Now, the state’s deserts have a growing role in helping to create a green energy revolution. And that's sparked a backlash among some who argue that desert wilderness is being sacrificed for renewable power goals.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

California Oil Industry Says It Has Signatures To Block Setback Law

The oil industry says it has enough signatures to get a measure on the state ballot to overturn California's recently enacted buffer zone law. It restricts new oil wells, keeping them away from homes and schools.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

