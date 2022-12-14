Is Vallejo Rushing Its Police Oversight Commission?

It’s been a bad few months for people in Vallejo who are fighting for police accountability. The police chief who promised reforms abruptly stepped down. A police union president who allegedly threatened a journalist has been reinstated. And the city recently revealed that it “inadvertently” destroyed records of 5 police shootings.

Now the city is trying to move forward with a model for police oversight, which many have wanted for a long time. But members of the public are pushing back, arguing that the proposed commission has no real power and that the process is being rushed before the holiday season and newly-elected city councilors begin their terms in the new year.

Guest: John Glidden, Vallejo Sun reporter





