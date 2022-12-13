KQED is a proud member of
Offshore Wind Projects Could Impact Whales That Migrate Off California's Coast

KQED News Staff
Gray whales migrate south and north along the coast and prime viewing locations during migration season include Point Arena and Bodega Head. (NOAA)
The recent sale of five leases off the coast of California for offshore wind turbine projects is seen as a victory for renewable energy advocates. But it’s also raising safety concerns about one of California’s treasures -- the whales that migrate off the coast every year.
Reporter: Amanda Wernik, KCBX

Janitor Pay Well Below What State Requires, According To New Report

Most of the estimated 270, 000 janitors in California work in the private sector. A new study finds their median wages are well below what state law requires.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Top Public Health Official Says Californians Should Make Plan For COVID Treatment

With COVID-19 rates rising, California’s Director of Public Health is urging anyone over 50 years old to have a treatment plan in place in case they get infected.
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

COVID Sick Pay Set To Expire In California

California’s COVID sick pay law offers up to 2 weeks of paid leave for reasons related to COVID – but it’s expiring at the end of this month.
Reporter: Carly Severn, KQED

