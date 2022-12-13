Offshore Wind Projects Could Impact Whales That Migrate Off California's Coast

Offshore Wind Projects Off California Coast Could Impact Migrating Whales
The recent sale of five leases off the coast of California for offshore wind turbine projects is seen as a victory for renewable energy advocates. But it’s also raising safety concerns about one of California’s treasures -- the whales that migrate off the coast every year.
Reporter: Amanda Wernik, KCBX
Janitor Pay Well Below What State Requires, According To New Report
Most of the estimated 270, 000 janitors in California work in the private sector. A new study finds their median wages are well below what state law requires.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED
Top Public Health Official Says Californians Should Make Plan For COVID Treatment
With COVID-19 rates rising, California’s Director of Public Health is urging anyone over 50 years old to have a treatment plan in place in case they get infected.
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio
COVID Sick Pay Set To Expire In California
California’s COVID sick pay law offers up to 2 weeks of paid leave for reasons related to COVID – but it’s expiring at the end of this month.
Reporter: Carly Severn, KQED