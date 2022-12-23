Two of Our Favorite (and Most Joyful) Stories from 2022

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Take any popular dish – pizza, ice cream, hot dogs – and try to trace its origin story. Chances are, you’re going to go on a winding road with conflicting accounts of who actually invented the dish, or whether it was invented by one, single person at all. KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi recently ate a dish so mish-mashed with foods from different countries, that she found herself on a food origin story journey that led her across the world and then back to the Bay Area.

In 1960s Saigon, a singer named Phương Tâm rode the wave of edgy modern music inspired by the California surf sound. It was nothing like the French jazz or folk opera that Vietnamese were used to hearing. The major Saigon labels recorded Phương Tâm’s songs, she headlined the nightclub circuit, and she collaborated with famed composers and musicians. But then, she disappeared from the music scene for more than 50 years. Turns out, she became a doctor’s wife, living in suburban San Jose. But at 77 years old, she’s now reclaiming her identity as Vietnam’s first rock ‘n’ roll queen, with a new album of her restored classics called “Magical Nights.” Reporter Christine Nguyen brings us her story.