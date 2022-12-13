'Great Start to the Season': Sierra Snowfall Over 300% of Average After Major Weekend Storm

This weekend's powerful winter storm in the Sierra Nevada blanketed the Lake Tahoe Basin in up to 5 feet of snow, with total accumulation at 321% above average, the National Weather Service reported.
"It's been a great start to the season up in the Sierra," said Scott McGuire, an NWS meteorologist in Reno.
The second major winter storm in less than two weeks walloped the region with blizzard-like conditions, blasting ridgelines with gusts topping 100 mph. At lower elevations, the storm also drenched large swaths of California and Nevada. That included a solid soaking throughout the Bay Area, with nearly two inches of rain in parts of Oakland and San Francisco, and more than 4 inches recorded on Mt. Tamalpais in Marin.
Now headed east, the storm is forecast to pummel the Rockies and Plains in the coming days.