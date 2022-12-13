'Great Start to the Season': Sierra Snowfall Over 300% of Average After Major Weekend Storm

In total, Donner Pass received 48.8 inches of snow in a 48-hour period and 68.7 inches over the last week, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

The lab on Monday reported "calm and dry conditions," and said "it's looking like we'll stay dry for the foreseeable future," a cause for celebration among the region's many ski resorts.

Andrew Schwartz, the lab's lead scientist, said it's still too early to tell what the impact will be for the rest of the winter season, noting that last December's historic snowfall was followed by months of bone-dry conditions.

"The most important thing with rain and snow for this year isn't necessarily the amounts for each storm, but that it keeps happening," Schwartz said. "One of the problems that we saw last year and we've seen in years past is that we'll have these big dumps of snow and rain and then we get these long periods that are dry. And so we really just need for the storm cycle to keep giving us the occasional storm instead of these prolonged dry periods."

McGuire, from NWS, agreed, noting that lots of snow now is "unfortunately not a precursor to having a fantastic, huge winter and helping to mitigate the drought conditions."

"But with that being said," he added, "it's been a great start to the season and we'll absolutely take everything we can get."

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.