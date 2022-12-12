Paid Family Leave in California Keeps Women Employed, Says New Study

If you work in California and your sister is undergoing cancer treatments, or your spouse gets knee surgery, you might be able to get paid while you take time off work to care for them.

It’s a less well-known part of California’s paid family leave benefit, which also covers new parents who leave work to care for and bond with their babies. Although the number of Californians, especially women, using paid leave for reasons beyond new babies has soared in the past two decades, still roughly six times more use paid family leave to care for new children (PDF) than use it to care for seriously ill family members.

While there’s broad support for giving new parents paid time off — a benefit that doesn’t exist across the U.S. — there’s less consensus around paid leave to care for ill family members. At the same time, research on the effects of paid family leave for anyone besides new parents has been limited.

A new study published today, though, finds that access to paid family leave decreases the likelihood that women leave a job if their spouse has serious health issues.





Researchers at Wellesley College and Stanford University looked at data for thousands of healthy, employed adults who had either a child undergoing surgery or hospitalization, or a spouse who had a health condition or a cognitive limitation and also had a major health event. They compared outcomes for people in California, New York and New Jersey before and after those states passed paid family leave, and also compared them to people in other states that lack family leave.

Women with spouses who had health issues saw the largest benefit. While all women were working at the outset, after their spouses had surgery or were hospitalized, roughly 10% of women left their jobs.

But, the study found, access to paid family leave more than halved the rate at which they left work. “We were surprised at how big this effect was,” said Maya Rossin-Slater, a health economist at Stanford and one of the paper’s authors.