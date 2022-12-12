Indigenous Tribes Want Their Voices Heard As Offshore Wind Projects Advance Off The Central Coast

Central Coast Indigenous Leaders Concerned About Offshore Wind Projects

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management just sold five leases for wind turbine projects off the coast of California. Three are located in Morro Bay off the Central Coast. Now, local indigenous tribes are speaking up about the projects.

Reporter: Gabriela Fernandez, KCBX

Monarch Butterfly Population Rebounds In San Luis Obispo County

Every year in the three weeks around Thanksgiving, the official count of monarch butterflies takes place. Over the last few decades, the monarch butterfly population has been in decline. But this year, volunteers counted 129,000 butterflies in San Luis Obispo County alone.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, The California Report