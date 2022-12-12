Miko Marks: 'Feel Like Going Home'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland’s Miko Marks shares her song "Feel Like Going Home." The singer and songwriter says she hasn't recorded an album in 14 years but was still performing and doing rodeos with the Bill Pickett Rodeo throughout that time.

"'Feel like Going Home' really means for me, a return to my authentic roots and self as an artist," said Mike Marks. "When I sing it, I think about my journey and where I am and so it's like a happy gospel, a jubilee kind of moment for me."

"Feel Like Going Home" was performed with the Resurrectors. The band includes Steve Wyreman, Justin Phipps, Effie Zilch, Jansen Verplank, Brian Braziel.

Miko Marks will be performing at KQED Live on Dec. 16, 2022, at 7 p.m. Grab tickets here.