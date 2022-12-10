Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also now required in county correctional and detention centers.

Per state guidance, masking in these settings becomes required after the level of community spread of COVID-19, as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shifts from low to medium. Alameda and Contra Costa county officials said community spread moved from low to medium on Thursday, and that they will require high-risk settings to abide by the state's guidance. Napa County officials on Friday said they also now are at medium, and will likewise require masking per state guidance.

Masking continues to be required in health care and long-term care facilities.