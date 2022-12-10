KQED is a proud member of
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

Attila Pelit
a woman with smiling eyes wearing a mask and blue short sleeve shirt with long sleeve white shirt underneath examines some bedding on the shelf of a department store
A woman wearing a mask shops at Ross in Emeryville in July 2021. As COVID hospitalization rates tick upward, officials in some Bay Area counties are again requiring masking in certain high-risk settings — while also recommending masking in public settings such as crowded stores. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also now required in county correctional and detention centers.

Per state guidance, masking in these settings becomes required after the level of community spread of COVID-19, as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shifts from low to medium. Alameda and Contra Costa county officials said community spread moved from low to medium on Thursday, and that they will require high-risk settings to abide by the state's guidance. Napa County officials on Friday said they also now are at medium, and will likewise require masking per state guidance.

Masking continues to be required in health care and long-term care facilities.

“We moved into medium [level] because we reached over 10 new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 persons,” said Joanna Locke, COVID guidance lead for Alameda County’s public health department, on Friday. As of Thursday, 149 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, she said.

“Right now we’re averaging a little over 20 cases per day per 100,000,” said Locke. “The peak of our spring-summer wave was around 50, and our winter peak last year was obviously much higher … I don’t think we anticipate getting up to the peak of last winter, but I definitely don’t think we’ve peaked.”

Locke said with the high level of winter respiratory viruses circulating in addition to COVID-19, she thinks everyone should consider wearing a mask in indoor public settings.

“I definitely am masking up now when I go into the grocery store. I took a little break earlier in the year and now I’m sending my kids back to school in masks. Really, we all have these masks in our house now and I think [we’re] shifting our culture to the way that some other countries have been for a long time where, when there’s high levels of any virus, you put on your mask.”

Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss reaffirmed the importance of masking as numbers continue to rise in Alameda and Contra Costa.

"We have observed worsening increases in COVID-19 case reports and hospitalizations since October," Moss said in a statement. "Taking actions like masking and staying home when sick can prevent spreading illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV and help protect our health care system from strain."

Solano County also is now at the medium level of community spread, according to the CDC, but the county has not indicated whether it’s reinstating masking rules in those high-risk settings where it's required by state guidelines. A message to the county’s public health administrator was not returned.

This story includes reporting from KQED's Attila Pelit, Daisy Nguyen and Bay City News.