'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons.
California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
The state's most recent prison downsizing plans follow last year's closure of Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.
"Crime’s going down, prison populations are down, but prison spending has steadily gone up," Jay Jordan, CEO of Alliance for Safety and Justice, a criminal justice reform advocacy group told KQED, following the state's announcement. "I mean, we’re spending $14 billion a year on prisons ... prisons that were created in the '40s and '30s ... literally throwing money over a crumbling infrastructure that does not do what it needs to do to keep us safe."
California City Correctional Facility, one of the prisons on the chopping block, is California's last privately owned prison, which CDCR leases from CoreCivic for $32 million a year.