Sheng Thao on Her Mayoral Victory and Oakland's Future

Marisa and Scott discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's legislation targeting oil companies and what Congress' passage of the Respect for Marriage Act means for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Then, Oakland Mayor-Elect Sheng Thao joins to discuss her family's journey from Laos, experiencing homelessness and living in "survival mode," the internship at Oakland city hall that changed her life, and how she'll deal with public safety, homelessness and the Oakland A's.