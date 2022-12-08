Bill Would Ban Homeless Encampments Near Parks, Schools

New Bill Would Ban Homeless Encampments Near Schools Across The State

A new bill introduced this week would make it illegal for unhoused residents in California to sit or sleep in certain public spaces. The proposal is already drawing ire from advocates, who say it does little to solve homelessness.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Cambodians Living In California Deal With Trauma From Genocide

California is home to the largest population of Cambodians in the U.S.. Most Cambodians who first arrived in the country came as refugees in the 1980s. They were fleeing the communist Khmer Rouge regime where an estimated two million Cambodians were killed through starvation, torture, executions and much more. 40 years later, Cambodians in California are still grappling with mental health issues caused by this genocide.

Guest: Soreath Hok, Reporter, KVPR

Bidding Concludes In Offshore Wind Auction

The Interior Department finalized the sale of offshore wind leases along California’s coast on Wednesday. Combined bids totaled more than $750 million.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED