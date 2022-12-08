KQED is a proud member of
Bill Would Ban Homeless Encampments Near Parks, Schools

A blue tent has been set up along the wall of a building on a rainy sidewalk on a busy city street. The parking spaces nearest the tent are filled with trash – plastic bags, open takeout containers full of food, a paper cup – and additional trash is piled at the base of a tree next to the tent. In the background, a person in a green jacket walks away down the street.
 (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

New Bill Would Ban Homeless Encampments Near Schools Across The State

A new bill introduced this week would make it illegal for unhoused residents in California to sit or sleep in certain public spaces. The proposal is already drawing ire from advocates, who say it does little to solve homelessness. 
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED  

Cambodians Living In California Deal With Trauma From Genocide

California is home to the largest population of Cambodians in the U.S.. Most Cambodians who first arrived in the country came as refugees in the 1980s. They were fleeing the communist Khmer Rouge regime where an estimated two million Cambodians were killed through starvation, torture, executions and much more. 40 years later, Cambodians in California are still grappling with mental health issues caused by this genocide. 
Guest: Soreath Hok, Reporter, KVPR

Bidding Concludes In Offshore Wind Auction

The Interior Department finalized the sale of offshore wind leases along California’s coast on Wednesday.  Combined bids totaled more than $750 million. 
Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED 

