New Law Ends Jaywalking Tickets When Streets Are Safe To Cross

The Pros And Cons Of New Jaywalking Law

If you've ever thought twice about jaywalking because of fear getting a ticket that will soon change. Starting on January 1, California's "Freedom to Walk Act" becomes law. It will prohibit police from writing jaywalking tickets, unless people are caught trying to cross the street in clearly dangerous traffic conditions.

Guest: John Yi, Executive Director of Los Angeles Walks

Proposal Would Allow Housing To Be Built On Church Land

State Senator Scott Wiener is yet again introducing a bill to make it easier to build affordable housing on land owned by religious groups and nonprofit colleges. This is his third attempt in getting similar legislation passed.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED