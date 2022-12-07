State Sen. Scott Wiener Target of Another Death Threat

State Sen. Scott Wiener on Tuesday said he had been informed by police and a local news outlet of a bomb threat targeting his home and Sacramento office, the second such threatening message the well-known San Francisco Democrat has received in recent months for what he says is his support of LGBTQ+ and criminal justice reform issues.

The threat comes after Wiener last week criticized what he called "homophobic" comments by conservative pundit Charlie Kirk and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the outspoken far-right U.S. representative from Georgia, falsely accusing him of "mutilating children" and being a "communist groomer."

"Tragically, I get a lot of death threats and I have for several years. And they're now starting again with all of the right-wing attacks on me," Wiener told KQED. "This extremist homophobic rhetoric online has consequences and sometimes people act. So it's just a really dangerous situation."