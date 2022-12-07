KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Will Casual Carpool Ever Come Back?

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
A line of more than 50 people at Beale and Howard in San Francisco during a BART strike in July 2013. (Chase Thomas/KQED)

Before the pandemic, there were a few ways to endure the traffic into downtown San Francisco. One very Bay Area method was the casual carpool, a completely organic system of riding with strangers to get across the bridge faster and for cheap. But after March 2020, those long lines at casual carpool stops vanished — and they haven’t come back. 

Guest: Nico Savidge, senior City Hall reporter for Berkeleyside


