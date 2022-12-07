Will Casual Carpool Ever Come Back?

Before the pandemic, there were a few ways to endure the traffic into downtown San Francisco. One very Bay Area method was the casual carpool, a completely organic system of riding with strangers to get across the bridge faster and for cheap. But after March 2020, those long lines at casual carpool stops vanished — and they haven’t come back.
Guest: Nico Savidge, senior City Hall reporter for Berkeleyside
Links:
- 'Casual Carpool was a Bay Area tradition before COVID. Can it make a comeback?' by Nico Savidge, Nov. 20, 2022.