Governor Newsom Unveils Plan He Hopes Will Bring Lower Gas Prices

Governor Unveils Plan To Cap Profits For Oil Companies

Sky-high gas prices this year prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to propose a new law limiting how much oil companies can charge at the pump. Newsom’s proposal would put a cap on how much companies can charge for a gallon of gas and penalize those that charge more. But it doesn’t include specific profit ceilings yet.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Stone Fabricators In Los Angeles Area Struck By Ancient Lung Disease

Popular countertops made from synthetic stone are making the people who cut and process them sick. Some of these workers – most of whom are immigrants – are dying. The problem is particularly bad in Los Angeles.

Reporter: Leslie Berestein Rojas, KPCC in collaboration with Public Health Watch