Morning Report

Special Session To Tackle Possible Penalties For Oil Companies In Effort To Lower Gas Prices

KQED News Staff
a gas station with a man pumping gas and gas prices are all over $6 per gallon
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Oil Spends Big Money On Election, As Lawmakers Look To Tackle High Gas Prices

Oil companies spent big in California’s election this year and for good reason: Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on lawmakers to take action to drive down gas prices in a state where drivers pay far more than anywhere else. 
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED 

California's COVID Booster Numbers Slowly Improving 

California is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But there is some good news. California’s top health official says more people are picking up the pace when it comes to getting the updated COVID booster. 
Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio 

Fire Season Much Less Severe Than In Recent Years

Moderate weather and well-timed rainstorms helped ensure a mild 2022 fire season in California. But officials remain cautious, even into December.
Reporter: Julie Cart, CalMatters

