Special Session To Tackle Possible Penalties For Oil Companies In Effort To Lower Gas Prices

Oil companies spent big in California’s election this year and for good reason: Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on lawmakers to take action to drive down gas prices in a state where drivers pay far more than anywhere else.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

California's COVID Booster Numbers Slowly Improving

California is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But there is some good news. California’s top health official says more people are picking up the pace when it comes to getting the updated COVID booster.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

Fire Season Much Less Severe Than In Recent Years

Moderate weather and well-timed rainstorms helped ensure a mild 2022 fire season in California. But officials remain cautious, even into December.

Reporter: Julie Cart, CalMatters