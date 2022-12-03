'It's a Ridiculous Statement' — Rep. Zoe Lofgren Assesses Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Call to Investigate Jan. 6 Committee

California Congressman and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is preparing for a GOP investigation into the special committee probing the January 6th attack on the Capitol last year.

With Republicans due to take control of the House in January, the move by McCarthy is being interpreted by some analysts as a campaign ploy to win over far-right GOP members in his bid to become House speaker.

KQED's Tara Siler recently spoke with South Bay Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who sits on the January 6th committee, about what the committee's next move will be and what Rep. McCarthy's probe call may mean.

TARA SILER: Kevin McCarthy says the GOP plans to investigate the committee and its work. What do you think that means exactly?

ZOE LOFGREN: I think he means to appeal to his QAnon member base in the Republican side of the aisle so he can be elected speaker. I have no idea what his intention is, because we are going to make public all of the committee records, all of the evidence that we have developed — all the interviews, all the emails we've intercepted, the text messages from witnesses, the radio traffic we've got from the day, various teams' messages from the secret service, all the evidence that we've got.

And would publicizing any of that information interfere at all in the investigation by the Department of Justice or the special council in terms of potential charges?

We hope not, but we have an obligation in several ways. First, we have an obligation to the public. We have engaged in this investigation on behalf of the public and we feel that we owe them the evidence that we've compiled. Secondly, Mr. McCarthy has indicated that they're going to do some kind of "investigation." Well, we know what they do. I've served with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on the Judiciary Committee. They selectively edit, they distort, they spin. Well they're not going to be able to do that if we've actually provided all of the evidence. They won't be able to spin it and distort it. So that's important as well.