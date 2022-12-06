Senior Official at Bay Area Air District on Leave Over Alleged Racist, Sexist Incident

One of the top officials at the agency that regulates Bay Area pollution is on paid leave after he allegedly used a racist, sexist slur in a confrontation with a security official at the district’s headquarters in early October.

Damian Breen, senior deputy executive officer of operations at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, told the official during a brief exchange Oct. 5, “I don’t have time for this, you Black b----," according to documents obtained by KQED through a California Public Records Act request.

Days after the alleged incident involving Breen, who is white, and the security employee, who is Black, an air district representative confirmed he was on leave. The agency has declined to provide more information, citing policy not to comment on personnel matters except to confirm employment status.

The episode involving Breen, whom the district lists among its half-dozen top executives, comes after a series of changes in the agency's senior leadership.

In recent months, the air district fired Jeff McKay, its chief financial officer. Along with Breen, the agency’s chief administrative officer, Rex Sanders, is currently on leave. Jack Broadbent, the district’s long-time executive officer, retired in June. Last year Brian Bunger, the agency's top lawyer for more than 20 years, also retired, leaving the agency in January.

Breen played a leading role in two of the agency’s higher-profile pollution enforcement actions this year.

In January the air district disclosed that Valero’s Benicia refinery released excessive levels of hazardous chemicals for more than 15 years before the agency discovered the emissions. Breen was the agency’s main voice when it disclosed the releases to the public. He also apologized to Benicia city officials, who were upset it took the agency three years to tell them about the emissions.

In April, the district moved to shut down a set of giant diesel generators that had been used for more than a year and a half to power a major cannabis growing facility in East Oakland, known as Green Sage. Breen was quoted multiple times in news stories and the agency’s press release about its enforcement actions against the company.