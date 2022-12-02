Senator Wiener on LGBTQ+ Hate | Tripledemic 

Tripledemic

Last winter, we faced the twindemic of COVID and flu cases. This year doctors say there's a possible "tripledemic" of illnesses from COVID, flu and RSV, the respiratory virus overwhelming children's hospitals. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF professor and infectious disease specialist, joins us to discuss the winter surge and how to handle holiday gatherings.

Senator Wiener on LGBTQ+ Hate

Partisan division, domestic terrorism and hate speech continue to rise. We explore the change in tenor over how we communicate with each other, in person and online. California state Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) joins us in the studio to discuss his thoughts on Twitter, his recent encounters with hate speech and more.

Something Beautiful: Filoli Historic House and Garden

Nestled along the slopes of California's coastal range lies a 654-acre destination of vibrant beauty. This week's Something Beautiful is a holiday visit to the Filoli Historic House and Garden.