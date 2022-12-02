Data Breach Reveals Gun Owners' Personal Information 

Gun Data Breach Was Unintentional

A new report out this week says a data breach at the California Department of Justice last summer was the result of poor training and a lack of professional rigor at the agency. The leak included the personal information of hundreds of thousands of concealed carry firearm license applicants.

Reporter: Ben Christopher, CalMatters

Hear Century-Old Wax Cylinder Recordings Of Indigenous Languages

Award-winning poet Deborah Miranda, an enrolled member of the Ohlone-Costanoan Esselen Nation, is the author of "Bad Indians: A Tribal Memoir." The book explores the history of Central Coast tribes through the records of her ancestors, including wax-cylinder recordings dating back more than a century.

Reporter: Sasha Khokha, KQED