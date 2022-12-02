In the Bay, Hundreds Are Coming Out to Support Chinese Protesters

Even in the Bay Area, it’s a big risk for Chinese residents to protest against the Chinese Communist Party. Many fear retaliation against themselves and their loved ones in China.

But over the past week, hundreds of people have attended candlelight vigils in multiple cities, including San Jose and San Francisco. These protests have been held to support people in China and to remember the 10 people who died in an apartment fire in China’s Xinjiang province. The public outrage from these deaths — which many believe were caused by China’s strict COVID lockdowns — sparked protests across the nation.

Today, we hear from a Chinese university student in the Bay Area who attended a vigil in San Jose.

Links:



