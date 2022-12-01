UC Strike Continues Despite Tentative Deal

Tentative Agreement Reached For Some UC Workers

The University of California has reached a tentative agreement with postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers to increase their pay and other benefits. Those UC workers are staying on the picket lines in solidarity with their United Auto Worker union members who still have not reached a deal.

Reporter: Laura Fitzgerald, KQED

California Chief Justice's Final, Year-End Media Briefing

Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the chief justice of the California Supreme Court, held her annual year-end media briefing yesterday. Cantil-Sakauye used her final media conversation before she leaves the court at the end of December to urge California to address the so-called “justice gap,” the lack of financial resources to help lower-income people address their legal needs.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Tobacco Companies Ask Supreme Court To Stop Flavored Tobacco Ban

Nearly two-thirds of California voters upheld a ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, in November. Tobacco companies are now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop California from enforcing the ban.

Reporter: Tara Siler, KQED