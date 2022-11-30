Twitter's Chaos Could Further Stoke Political Violence Outside the US

While Musk hasn't publicly spoken about the implications of his vision for Twitter outside the U.S., activists and advocates point to a wealth of examples of how social media has enabled and exacerbated political, ethnic and religious conflicts, from genocide in Myanmar to mob killings in India to civil war in Ethiopia.

"The majority world, the global south, is an expert in all of these issues," said Mishi Choudhary, a lawyer and founder of the Software Freedom Law Center, an Indian digital rights organization. "I generally say that we have been watching the same reality TV show," she added, and "India is two or three seasons ahead" of the West.

Layoffs decimate internationally-focused teams

Musk's recent announcement that he will grant many suspended Twitter accounts "amnesty," following an unscientific poll of Twitter users, is escalating alarm about how the platform could be abused. The company has already begun to reinstate some 62,000 accounts with more than 10,000 followers, according to the tech newsletter Platformer.

"Twitter and every other platform have always struggled to effectively enforce content moderation guidelines and other policies outside of the U.S. and especially in non-Western countries," said Shannon McGregor, a communications professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "They don't have enough people who understand the language and the culture and the politics to be involved in these things."

And that was before Musk laid off more than half of Twitter's staff, with teams outside the U.S. hit especially hard, and eliminated thousands of contractors, many of whom do the difficult daily work of monitoring millions of tweets. Hundreds more employees have resigned rather than commit to the CEO's call for a new "hardcore" Twitter.

Twitter's human rights team is gone. So is a group of investigators tracking state-backed domestic manipulation efforts in high-risk countries including Honduras, Ethiopia and India, according to a former employee. Its team fighting propaganda has been "radically reduced," the Washington Post reported.

Twitter, which has laid off its communications staff, didn't respond to NPR's questions for this story. In a blog post published Thursday, the company said its policies had not changed and it remained "committed to providing a safe, inclusive, entertaining, and informative experience for everyone."

"Our Trust & Safety team continues its diligent work to keep the platform safe from hateful conduct, abusive behavior, and any violation of Twitter's rules," the post, signed by "The Twitter Team," said. "The team remains strong and well-resourced, and automated detection plays an increasingly important role in eliminating abuse."

But automation is not perfect: this week, Twitter's software failed to detect newly posted videos of the 2019 attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The company only removed the clips after it was alerted by the New Zealand government, according to The Guardian.

Automated systems also require human input to reflect the cultural and linguistic challenges of a company that operates around the world.

"Before Musk acquired Twitter, it was understood within the company that markets in South Asia, including India, were countries in which mass atrocity was agreed to be occurring. ... One tweet could set off a pogrom," Soundararajan said.

As part of Twitter's trust and safety council – an outside group of advisers – Soundararajan's group worked with the company, giving feedback on potential risks of various features and developing lists of racist, casteist and sexist slurs used to help police the platform.

Since Musk took control, the trust and safety council group hasn't met with or heard from the new owner – despite his claim he wanted to set up an outside "content moderation council."