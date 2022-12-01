'Legit Winter Storm' to Hit the Bay Area Thursday, Bringing Heavy Rain and Frigid Weather

Most parts of the Bay Area will receive up to 1.5 inches of rain on Thursday, paired with 30–45 mph wind gusts and temperatures dropping into the 40s, before clearing up by Friday. A second but weaker system is expected to bring more rain Friday night through Sunday.

"This is really kind of the first typical winter storm that we've had for the season," said Garcia. "We've had a couple other fronts roll through and bring us a little bit of rain. But this one kind of brings it all with the wind, the rain and the cold temperatures following."

The coldest weather is forecast for early Friday morning after the storm has passed, with temperatures expected to dip into the mid-30s to low-40s throughout most of the Bay Area, before rising into the mid-to-high 40s by Saturday.

Amid the imminent cold, wet conditions, local officials and service providers are scrambling to temporarily expand access to warming centers and other shelters for the thousands of unsheltered people living throughout the Bay Area who remain uniquely vulnerable to harsh weather conditions.

In San Francisco, with an unhoused population of nearly 8,000, finding shelter in the rain and the expected 40-degree lows on Thursday and Friday nights will prove crucial, with various temporary shelters and warming centers available for those exposed to the elements.

In Santa Clara County, which is expecting temperatures to drop to the low-30s on Thursday and Friday nights, officials are converting libraries and various other community facilities into warming centers for the most vulnerable residents with free transportation also available for the county's more than 10,000 unsheltered residents.

The county on Monday also opened a temporary overnight shelter program in Mountain View — at Los Altos United Methodist Church — for women and families that is scheduled to operate daily from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. through March.

"People need a place to go, particularly when it's cold and wet outside," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who proposed the shelter years ago. "It's as simple as that."

Farther north, in Santa Rosa, where some 1,650 residents are experiencing homelessness, city officials on Tuesday night opened a temporary warming center — at Catholic Charities’ new downtown Caritas Center — which is expected to remain open until at least Thursday morning.

The storm is also forecast to dump a heavy layer of snow on the Tahoe region and much of the Sierra, with wind gusts reaching 100 mph on ridges and mountaintops.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the Sierra that starts at 10 p.m. Wednesday and stretches into Friday, with the heaviest snowfall expected at Tahoe on Thursday, when as much as 3 inches an hour could produce whiteout conditions on Thursday.

“Travel will be very difficult with hazardous conditions,” the NWS said Wednesday. “Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages.”

Between 10 and 20 inches of snow is forecast around Lake Tahoe, with 1 to 2 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet.

See a complete list of warming centers in, and additional resources for, Santa Clara County.

See emergency shelters and warming centers in Alameda County (PDF).

This story includes reporting from KQED's Ezra David Romero and The Associated Press.