KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Cal Poly SLO Struggles To Attract And Retain Black Students

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Student stands at at the door to a classroom
 (Julie Leopo/CalMatters)

UC Researchers, Postdoctoral Scholars Reach Tentative Deal, But Strike Continues

Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers in the University of California system have reached a tentative five-year deal. But the strike continues, as two groups — graduate student researchers and academic student employees — still have not come to an agreement.

Cal Poly SLO Enrolls The Smallest Percentage Of Black Undergraduates Among State's Public Universities

New reporting from CalMatters finds that Cal Poly San Luis Obispo enrolls the smallest percentage of Black undergraduates at any CSU or UC school. Just 146 Black students enrolled this fall out of 21,000 undergraduates. Students describe experiencing overt racism. 
Reporter: Mikhail Zinshteyn, CalMatters

Sponsored