Cal Poly SLO Struggles To Attract And Retain Black Students

UC Researchers, Postdoctoral Scholars Reach Tentative Deal, But Strike Continues

Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers in the University of California system have reached a tentative five-year deal. But the strike continues, as two groups — graduate student researchers and academic student employees — still have not come to an agreement.

New reporting from CalMatters finds that Cal Poly San Luis Obispo enrolls the smallest percentage of Black undergraduates at any CSU or UC school. Just 146 Black students enrolled this fall out of 21,000 undergraduates. Students describe experiencing overt racism.

Reporter: Mikhail Zinshteyn, CalMatters