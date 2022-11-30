Got Climate Anxiety? Here’s How to Deal With It

Leaders from nearly 200 countries recently met during COP 27, the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. While some gains were made, like the creation of a “loss and damage” fund to help vulnerable countries, negotiations were stalled by oil-producing nations. The overwhelming scope of Climate Change and the inevitable losses on the planet can lead to feelings of paralysis, discouragement, sadness and stress. In this episode from November of last year, KQED climate reporter Laura Kilvans, urges listeners to sit with their feelings, and offers the possibility of turning to a place of hope.

Guest: Laura Klivans, KQED climate reporter

This episode originally aired on Nov. 17, 2021.





