Team Of Trained Dogs and Archeologists Recover Cremated Remains Lost In Wildfire

Unstable Coastal Bluffs Leave Passenger Services Suspended

Passenger rail service from San Diego to places north of San Clemente has still not been restored. An unstable slope above the track in San Clemente posed the threat of a landslide. Bluff stabilization is ongoing, but rail service is expected to resume next month.

Reporter: Thomas Fudge, KPBS

Recovering Cremated Remains Using Archeology And Canine Forensics

After wildfire season ends in the Western U.S., those who lost their homes begin sifting through what’s left to recover as much as they can. After the McKinney Fire this past summer, a team of trained dogs and archeologists helped recover cremated remains left in urns that were lost in the fire.

Reporter: Roman Battaglia, Jefferson Public Radio