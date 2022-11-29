'Unconscionable': Academic Workers Accuse UC of Stalling as Strike Enters Third Week

UAW has also accused UC of unfair bargaining practices, alleging that UC has improperly withheld information about wages and stipends on some campuses — in one case for two years. Another allegation stems from UC San Francisco, where the union says the university unilaterally changed wages without bargaining. The state's Public Employment Relations Board reported that it has issued seven complaints against the university since the strike began on Nov. 14. UC officials have repeatedly denied the allegations.

UC officials have also called for a private third-party mediator to join negotiations, a move the union has so far rejected.

"Theoretically we're not opposed to anything that could help us get a deal done, but at this stage ... [when] the university is refusing to sit down and talk to us, we think that the path forward right now is open, face-to-face negotiations," said Chowdhury, noting that his team has been ready to bargain "at all times of day."

As the strike drags on, a growing number of professors across the UC system have voiced support for the workers: As of Monday, more than 300 faculty members have signed a solidarity pledge promising to honor the workers' picket lines by, among other actions, "withdrawing our instructional labor, including teaching classes (with or without TA’s; virtual or in-person), advising, and grading, for as long as the strike endures."

The list of signatories includes notable names such as renowned activist Angela Davis, who teaches at UC Santa Cruz, and philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, of UC Berkeley, as well as UCSF doctor and musician Rupa Marya.

Chowdhury said the striking workers have received "overwhelmingly positive" support from undergraduate students as well.

"I think undergrads know how critical we are to the mission of the university," he said. "I think they understand that the working conditions we face result in worse learning conditions for them. I've heard of classes where students have to wait three-plus hours to get some one-on-one time with a teaching assistant, to get their homework done, because the university just does not fully fund staff [or] pay enough workers enough to actually be doing those jobs."

With final exams just weeks away, the absence of academic workers will be felt even more severely, Chowdhury added.

"We love our students. We want to make sure that we have the best universities for all of us, not just for ourselves," he said. "But I think the longer the university drags us out, the more serious the impact is going to become."

Chowdhury said the ball is in the university's court. "The university could come and bargain fairly with us and settle their contracts at any time," he said. "So I'm hoping they come to their senses and do that. But if not, we're prepared to be out here for as long as it takes."

In his emailed statement, Ryan King said UC has "appropriate measures in place to ensure instructional continuity and are encouraging faculty departments and academic units to provide additional support and resources for student learning."

Campuses, he added "will be prepared for contingencies in the event a strike impacts the conclusion of the academic term."