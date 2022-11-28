Should California Officials Recognize The Joshua Tree As An Endangered Species? 

Protections For Picketing Workers
During labor disputes, employers sometimes freeze health insurance benefits for workers. But a law to take effect next summer will provide striking private-sector workers with fully subsidized coverage.
Reporter: Stephanie O’Neill, Kaiser Health News
Mentally Ill Prisoners More Likely To Get Shuffled Around
New reporting shows that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation moves prisoners with serious mental illnesses three times more often than other prisoners.
Reporter: Byrhonda Lyons, CalMatters
Contention Over The Fate of Joshua Trees
The California Fish and Game Commission has struggled to decide whether to list the western Joshua tree as an endangered species. If it is listed, it would be the first species to earn protection in the state because of climate change.
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW