Should California Officials Recognize The Joshua Tree As An Endangered Species? 

Protections For Picketing Workers

During labor disputes, employers sometimes freeze health insurance benefits for workers. But a law to take effect next summer will provide striking private-sector workers with fully subsidized coverage.

Reporter: Stephanie O’Neill, Kaiser Health News

Mentally Ill Prisoners More Likely To Get Shuffled Around

New reporting shows that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation moves prisoners with serious mental illnesses three times more often than other prisoners.

Reporter: Byrhonda Lyons, CalMatters

Contention Over The Fate of Joshua Trees

The California Fish and Game Commission has struggled to decide whether to list the western Joshua tree as an endangered species. If it is listed, it would be the first species to earn protection in the state because of climate change.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW