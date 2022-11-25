California Seed Bank Insures Against Possible Future Plant Apocalypse

California Botanic Garden Has Freezers Packed With Plant and Tree Seed Samples

Just like animals, the world’s trees, flowers, grasses and succulents are under threat, especially as our world heats up because of climate change. About a third of California’s native plant species and populations are now endangered or threatened by development, drought, competition from invasive species and of course wildfires. In California, botanists are trying to protect the state’s native flora for future generations.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED