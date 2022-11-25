KQED is a proud member of
California Seed Bank Insures Against Possible Future Plant Apocalypse

Woman opens freezer of plant and tree seeds
 (Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

California Botanic Garden Has Freezers Packed With Plant and Tree Seed Samples 

Just like animals, the world’s trees, flowers, grasses and succulents are under threat, especially as our world heats up because of climate change. About a third of California’s native plant species and populations are now endangered or threatened by development, drought, competition from invasive species and of course wildfires. In California, botanists are trying to protect the state’s native flora for future generations. 
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

