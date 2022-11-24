Performing Arts Troupe Creates Community For Students Of Color

African American Theater Arts Troupe Encourages High Schoolers To Consider College

For more than 20 years, the African American Theater Arts Troupe at UC Santa Cruz has provides a sense of community for Black students on campus while also celebrating Black playwrights. Often, it’s the first time Black students see plays that explore life experiences they can relate to.

Reporter: Doug McKnight, KAZU

In Search of Whales (and Other Creatures) at the Mysterious Farallon Islands

If you look out west from San Francisco, when the fog clears and the light is just right, you might be able to see a cluster of islands jutting out of the ocean, like sharp, misshapen teeth. The Farallon Islands, 27 miles west of San Francisco, are a national wildlife refuge, and home to the largest seabird breeding colony in the contiguous United States. The islands — and the waters around them — are also brimming with a variety of wildlife, including thousands of seals and sea lions, gray and humpback whales, sharks and even orcas.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, KQED